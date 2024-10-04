Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

HDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 93,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $349.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.