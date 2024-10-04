Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $395.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $360.86.

Humana Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $241.72 on Tuesday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,015,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

