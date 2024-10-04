ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICL Group

ICL Group Stock Down 1.8 %

ICL stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ICL Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in ICL Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 322,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in ICL Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 44,119,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.