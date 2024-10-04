IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

IGMS opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,430.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $279,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

