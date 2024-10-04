Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires £149.94 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson bought 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($200.56).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Dan Nicholson acquired 3,040 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £10,944 ($14,638.84).

On Friday, August 30th, Dan Nicholson acquired 45 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,395 ($45.41) per share, with a total value of £1,527.75 ($2,043.54).

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 363.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 327.50 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.40 ($6.12).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.01) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 440 ($5.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 423.25 ($5.66).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

