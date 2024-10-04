Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £5,396.60 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 2,453 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £5,396.60 ($7,218.57).
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance
Shares of UEM opened at GBX 220 ($2.94) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £413.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.79 and a beta of 0.59. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.26 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241 ($3.22).
About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust
