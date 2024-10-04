Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £5,396.60 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 2,453 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £5,396.60 ($7,218.57).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

Shares of UEM opened at GBX 220 ($2.94) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £413.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.79 and a beta of 0.59. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.26 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241 ($3.22).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

