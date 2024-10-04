Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $135,278.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Ciena by 4.1% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 11,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, LHM Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 64.0% in the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 83,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

