Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells 1,544 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $52.64 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Several research firms have commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.