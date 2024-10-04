Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells 1,544 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Concentrix Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CNXC opened at $52.64 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.