Insider Selling: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £810,150 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,910 ($65.68), for a total value of £810,150 ($1,083,667.74).

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 5,100 ($68.22) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,613.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,424.42. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,392 ($45.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,120 ($68.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,409.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

