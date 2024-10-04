Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 13,820 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $430,078.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,849,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,689,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $404,745.95.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30.

On Monday, July 8th, Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $3,596,987.59.

On Friday, July 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -171.61 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $36.80.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

