Insider Selling: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,624.51 in Stock

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $13,624.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,340,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,428,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,532 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $166,022.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $586,985.48.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $37,672.38.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

Shares of SABA stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,833,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

