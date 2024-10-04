Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $1,671,577.44 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $1,671,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,651,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $145,789.89.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $297,630.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66.
- On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $749,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.
- On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.
Sezzle Trading Down 8.5 %
SEZL opened at $148.60 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $840.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on SEZL. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
