Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $1,671,577.44 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $1,671,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,651,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $145,789.89.

On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $297,630.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66.

On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $749,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.

SEZL opened at $148.60 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $840.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEZL. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

