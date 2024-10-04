Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $23,655.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $23,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $220,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.70. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLP. JMP Securities started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 279,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

