Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $217.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.62.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $205.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.78 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.70 and a 200-day moving average of $183.02.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,893 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

