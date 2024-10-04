Investors Purchase Large Volume of KE Call Options (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 145,040 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,043% compared to the typical volume of 12,687 call options.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,299,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 476,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 2,763,209 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KE will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

