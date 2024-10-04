Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.44.

IREN stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth $149,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Iris Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

