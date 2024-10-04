JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ Quiet Period To End on October 7th (NASDAQ:JBDI)

JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 7th. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $11,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Stock Performance
JBDI opened at $0.90 on Friday. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $39.41.
JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Company Profile
