John Chan Acquires 50,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,400.00 ($29,241.38).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finbar Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,500.00 ($28,620.69).

On Friday, August 23rd, John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,900.00 ($66,137.93).

Finbar Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.

Finbar Group Increases Dividend

About Finbar Group

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 8.33%. Finbar Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.