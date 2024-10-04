John Chan Acquires 50,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,400.00 ($29,241.38).
John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,500.00 ($28,620.69).
- On Friday, August 23rd, John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,900.00 ($66,137.93).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.
Finbar Group Increases Dividend
About Finbar Group
Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.
