JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $105.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

SBUX opened at $95.56 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 275,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $9,749,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 230,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.