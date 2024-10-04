Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $211,230.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,019 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $203,933.45.

On Thursday, August 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $208,170.00.

PEGA opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 309.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

