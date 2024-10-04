Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.06 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

