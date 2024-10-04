Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

KOPN has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 494.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 703,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 329.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 8.5% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 678,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kopin by 80.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

