Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of LNW opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

