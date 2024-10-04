Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$176.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

TSE L opened at C$175.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$172.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$162.00. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$182.19.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.01. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 9.3653445 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$48,884.02. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

