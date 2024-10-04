Macquarie Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.75.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,923 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

