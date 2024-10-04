Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap Stock Performance

Snap stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.00. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth about $994,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

