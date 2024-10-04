Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Snap stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.00. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
