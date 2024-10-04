Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Daiwa America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fox Advisors cut Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.08. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 807.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,552 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,638,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 5,308.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

