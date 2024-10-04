monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $325.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Get monday.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY opened at $275.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.20. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $285.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.29, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.