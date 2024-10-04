Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.85.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCO opened at $467.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.01. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $495.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

