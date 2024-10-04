Morgan Stanley Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $106.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.43.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

EWBC opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after buying an additional 762,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,502,000 after buying an additional 761,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,347,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

