Morgan Stanley Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $86.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,398,000 after buying an additional 350,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

