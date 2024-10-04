MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

MVO stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.75. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.