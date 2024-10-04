MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
MV Oil Trust Price Performance
MVO stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.75. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust Company Profile
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
