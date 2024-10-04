National Bank Financial Downgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Hold

National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $33.84 on Monday. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.86%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,625 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in BCE by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BCE by 5,036.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,677,000 after buying an additional 1,061,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,351,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,599,000 after buying an additional 1,033,134 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

