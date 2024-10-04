Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NYAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Nayax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nayax

Nayax Stock Down 2.3 %

NYAX stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $814.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 0.03. Nayax has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter worth $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Nayax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.