NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $81.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

NKE opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

