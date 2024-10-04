Northland Capmk Upgrades XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) to Strong-Buy

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XOS. DA Davidson cut XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
XOS Stock Performance
XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. Research analysts expect that XOS will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.
About XOS
Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.
