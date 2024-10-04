NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Insider Purchases A$3,108,847.35 in Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Julian Pemberton bought 851,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.65 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,108,847.35 ($2,144,032.66).

NRW Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

NRW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from NRW’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. NRW’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

NRW Company Profile

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

