Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

