Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OUST. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $6.16 on Monday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $278.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 68.48% and a negative net margin of 122.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ouster will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

