Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3758 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OVL stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

