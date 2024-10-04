Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCRFY

Panasonic Stock Performance

About Panasonic

PCRFY stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.