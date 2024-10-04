Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $691.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $633.00 to $691.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.64.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $626.31 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $639.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

