Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $324,870.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $324,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,698,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $166.56 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $279.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $253,196,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Paycom Software by 769.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 12,268.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

