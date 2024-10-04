Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -353.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4,017.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 126,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Perrigo by 3,796.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 807,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

