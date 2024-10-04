Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NYSE PFG opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,698,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 586.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

