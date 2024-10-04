Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Progyny’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Progyny by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

