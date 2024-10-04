Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $84.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.86.

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.18. Prothena has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 0.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Prothena by 13.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

