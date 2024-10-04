Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $16.80 on Monday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.5% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Prothena by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

