PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Oppenheimer

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHM. Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.93.

NYSE PHM opened at $142.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $120.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,593,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

