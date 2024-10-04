Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $76.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.38.

Q2 stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $82.72.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,644. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Q2 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,582 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

